MHL: Nor Saiful proposes two-round league, reintroduction of first division

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Head Coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin has proposed that the next season of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) be conducted in two rounds to make it more exciting.

In addition to the two-round league, where each team will play both home and away, Nor Saiful, who guided TNB to a historic treble this season, also suggested reintroducing the first division competition.

“Some teams we defeated by more than 20 goals might be shifted to the first division, and for the premier division, we need to place teams that are of equal standard, a bit low is okay but not too much.

“When we play, we need to give our best because winning by 15, 17, and 20 goals is quite common. Of course, we enjoy scoring many goals, but for the sake of the league, it might need to be separated, that’s my opinion,“ he said after the TNB Cup 2024 final here.

In the final held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night, Nor Saiful’s squad defeated defending champions Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 4-2, thus confirming their treble championship for the first time.

This success adds to TNB’s collection of titles this season after also winning the Charity Shield and leading the MHL competition this season.

A total of 11 teams competed in the men’s MHL 2024.

The last time the MHL was conducted in two divisions, premier and first division, was in 2018, while the last time it was held in a two-round league format was last year, with eight teams competing.

For the record, TNB defeated JM Antsbees 22-1, marking it the largest victory in the league this season, as well as recording a 15-1 win against the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and defeating Kuala Lumpur City 13-0.

TNB also thrashed Kuala Lumpur City 17-1 in the second leg quarterfinal of the TNB Cup.

Meanwhile, Nor Saiful said the team is considering continuing to use the services of 40-year-old South Korean player Jang Jong Hyun.

“It might be too early to talk about it (whether he will stay or not) because Jang is already 40 years old. If he wants to continue with us and his fitness level is good, we will consider it,“ he said. - Bernama