KUALA LUMPUR: Former national athletics head coach Mohd Manshahar Abdul Jalil has been proposed for appointment as the national head coach for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, scheduled to be held from Dec 9 to 20.

In a statement posted on the Malaysia Athletics (MA) Facebook page tonight, it said the proposal to appoint Mohd Manshahar for a six-month term was raised during a strategic discussion between MA and the National Sports Council (NSC) as part of early preparations for the biennial event.

“The appointment is aimed at streamlining the implementation of the national team’s preparation plan during this period. The proposal will be tabled for consideration and approval by the relevant authorities in the near future,” the statement said.

According to MA, the meeting with NSC also covered the restructuring of the coaching line-up and the implementation of overseas training and competition exposure programmes, as part of strategic efforts to boost performance and readiness ahead of the 2025 SEA Games.

To ensure the smooth execution of these planned initiatives, MA said a meeting of the working committee (JKK) would also be held soon to discuss follow-up measures in greater detail.

“NSC and MA remain committed to ensuring thorough and well-coordinated preparations to achieve outstanding success for Malaysian athletics at the 2025 SEA Games,” the statement added.

At the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Malaysia fell short of its target of 10 gold medals, returning with only five gold, three silver and 12 bronze.