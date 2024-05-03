MPC: Still early to achieve double figures in Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) feels the National Paralympic contingent that will be competing in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris is not ready yet to hit double figures in the overall medal tally collection.

MPC president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shariman Zaharudin (pix) said though the number will be an uphill task to achieve, but it will certainly provide a positive challenge to the MPC, the coaches and athletes.

He added that the MPC remains focused on creating a historic achievement by winning four gold medals to accomplish the mission of fulfilling the overall 10-gold target throughout Malaysia’s participation in the Paralympics.

“Not yet (to reach double figures) in this edition, maybe LA28 (Los Angeles 2028) is possible. However, it will serve as a challenge to us.

“We are still maintaining the four gold target to reach the 10-gold overall target for the contingent throughout our participation in the Paralympics...however, the official announcement of the target will be made by the minister. Right now we want to build the confidence of the athletes,” he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MPC and Strategic Partners for the 2024 Paris Paralympics at the Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan, here today.

For the record, the Malaysian Paralympic contingent won three gold medals in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Paralympics and emulated a similar feat at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The achievement by the Malaysian Paralympic contingent to win five medals (three gold and two silver) at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was the country’s best ever achievement throughout the country’s participation in the Paralympics.

He added that Malaysian Paralympic athletes had already secured nine slots on merit for the Paris Paralympics and with the qualifying process still ongoing, the MPC expect more than 20 athletes to qualify.

Earlier, the MPC signed an MoU with nine strategic partners to provide the best services to the athletes and to attract more sponsors who can assist Para athletes to excel in their respective sport.

“With a formula that combines internal and external stakeholders, MPC remains confident that the country’s mission to Paris will achieve the desired results,” he said. -Bernama