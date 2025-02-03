Muhammad Azeem breaks national 60m indoor record again

NATIONAL sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi once again broke the national indoor 60-metre (m) record to clinch the bronze medal at the 2025 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The 2024 Asian Games bronze medallist, representing Auburn University, clocked 6.56 seconds (s) in the 60m final held in Bryan-College Station, Texas early today.

The 20-year-old athlete improved his own national record of 6.60s in the event, set at the Tiger Paw Invitational in California last month.

The 60m gold medal was won by Jordan Antony of the US, representing the University of Arkansas, who completed the race in 6.54s, while Muhammad Azeem’s teammate, Israel Okon of Nigeria, settled for second place, trailing by just 0.01s.