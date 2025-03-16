Muhammad Shah Firdaus wins UCI Nations Cup gold

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cyclist, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, made waves by winning the men’s keirin gold medal at the UCI Nations Cup championships, in Konya, Turkiye, early this morning.

The 29-year-old cyclist showcased his skills, manoeuvring through a tight pack of four riders, before powering into the final corner to claim the title at the Konya Velodrome.

This victory also marked the first gold medal for the cyclist, nicknamed ‘The Terminator,‘ at the UCI Track Nations Cup campaign, highlighting a significant milestone in his career.

Olympic bronze medalist Sebastien Vigier from France claimed the silver medal, while Japan’s Shinji Nakano, the Asian champion in the keirin event at the 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ATC) campaign last month, took home the bronze.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus secured a spot in the final after finishing third in the second heat earlier.