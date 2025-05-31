CHANDIGARH: A proven “winning mentality” and seasoned campaigners such as Rohit Sharma can propel five-time champions Mumbai Indians to more IPL glory, head coach Mahela Jayawardene says.

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai are two wins from the title after beating Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in Friday's eliminator.

They now meet Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday to decide who faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3.

Mumbai started this IPL with four defeats in five matches before they won seven of their next eight to clinch a playoff berth.

They came fourth in the table to play the do-or-die playoff with Gujarat and after being beaten by them twice in the league stage, came up trumps when they needed it most.

“When you have a winning culture it is easier to try and have that same thing going through,“ Mahela said.

“Even when you get a new group, we still have a very experienced co-group within our ranks.”

The former Sri Lanka captain added: “That winning mentality itself comes through from those senior players and having that experience, guys who have won trophies, does help.”

Rohit led Mumbai's batting charge with 81 and put on a blazing opening stand with Jonny Bairstow, who hit 47, in the team's 228-5.

On an evening at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh when dew made it tough for the bowlers to grip the wet ball, Mumbai's senior players including Jasprit Bumrah restricted Gujarat to 208-6.

Mumbai are owned by Nita Ambani, wife of India's richest man, the Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The team are equal with Chennai Super Kings as the most successful in IPL history since the T20 tournament's inception in 2008.

Reputations and experience

Bumrah took the key wicket of Washington Sundar when he bowled the left-hander with a yorker and returned figures of 1-27 in his four overs to choke Gujarat.

Bumrah made a late entry this season after recovering from a career-threatening back injury and Mahela said his experience was invaluable.

“There is definitely no concerns when he comes back because the reputation itself carries through and he was quite confident,“ Mahela said of the ace pace bowler.

“He had bowled few sessions, he was nailing those yorkers and all that. He is a massive asset for us, the experience that he carries through to the team and the situations that he has been bowling for us.

“Great to have him around the group.”

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket along with Virat Kohli, hit his fourth half-century in a patchy season for the former Mumbai captain, who has scored 410 runs in 14 innings.

Rohit led Mumbai to all their five IPL titles.

“Big games he does have a different gear that he plays, that’s what experience does and you cannot replace that,“ said Mahela.

Next Mumbai face a Punjab side who were well beaten in the first qualifier by Bengaluru.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer said “we lost the battle but not the war” after they were bundled out for 101 and lost by eight wickets.

Punjab, who are chasing their first IPL title, ended top of the 10-team table.