Mural art exhibition in Putrajaya celebrate Argentinian football legends

FOOTBALL fans and art enthusiasts alike attended the unveiling of two murals celebrating the legacy of Argentinian football icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, in Putrajaya, yesterday.

Created by Argentinian artist Cesar Damian Daiz, the unveiling took place at the ground floor of Symphony East at the IOI City Mall Putrajaya.

Daiz, celebrated for his “vibrant and emotive” mural art, captured the essence of Argentina’s unparalleled football heritage through his striking depictions of the two global legends.

Maradona, a symbol of passion, flair and artistry, is immortalised alongside Messi, whose brilliance, consistency and humility have earned him universal acclaim.

The unveiling was attended by Minister of Youth and Sport Hannah Yeoh, Argentinian ambassador Marta Laura Gabrieloni, the Argentinian embassy’s head of cultural section Mariano Higa, Mexican ambassador Luis Javier Campuzano, Cuban ambassador Florentino Batista Gonzalez, Brazilian embassy’s charge d’affaires/deputy head of misson Felipe Salgueiro Lermen, Chilean ambassador Jaime Munoz Sandoval, the third secretary of the Colombian ambassador Natalia Cubillos, Emirati ambassador Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, Property Investment chief operations officer Chris Chong, journalists and other guests.

Daiz, who was present at the event, share some insights into his creative process and inspiration. He said it the mural is a tribute to “Argentinian greatness”, aimed to inspire generations by showcasing the indomitable spirit of two football legends who have brought immense pride to Argentina and joy to millions around the world. “This project is my tribute to the heroes who have defined our identity, not just as football players but as cultural icons.”