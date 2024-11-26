National singles players can’t wait to train with Jonassen

NATIONAL singles players, both men and women, are excited to learn from new head coach Kenneth Jonassen.

Young national player Eogene Ewe Eon said that although he does not know him well, he is looking forward to training with the Danish-born coach since he is one of the key people who trained his idol, who is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen.

He is confident and believes that Jonassen’s hand can drive his performance towards better results and realise his dream of being in the top 64 in the world next year.

“Actually, I don’t really know him (Jonassen). I only know him as the Danish head coach but I don’t know him as a player.

“I was very happy to see a European coach come here because I think the culture is different because we’re Asian and I think we can combine some European culture to have more improvement,“ he said when met after the national team’s training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about the familiarisation session with Jonassen today, he revealed that the coach asked him to improve his performance, especially in terms of footwork.

Meanwhile, national women’s singles player, Siti Zulaikha Azmi is also excited to train under Jonassen, hoping that the individual’s presence would be able to further improve her performance.

“I feel excited that we have a head coach from Denmark and I hope to learn a lot. I hope I can give my best to further improve my game,“ she said.

Earlier, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting presdient, Datuk V. Subramaniam on Saturday announced Jonassen as the new head coach of the national singles sector with a four-year contract until 2028.

Jonassen will officially begin his duties on Jan 4 next year.