KUALA LUMPUR: The condition of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) pitch is ready to stage the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup final on April 12.

A Bernama inspection today found that maintenance work such as grass mowing is underway, while field is now a sea of healthy green which has been trimmed with a ‘checkerboard’ look.

Stadium Malaysia Corporation (PSM) chief executive officer Iliyas Jamil said the stadium is prepared for the prestigious cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Pahang FC.

He also confirmed that the hybrid grass change on the pitch which is the sacred ground of Harimau Malaya will not be carried out and will continue to use zeon zoysia grass instead.

“For now, we are maintaining the zeon zoysia grass field, because it is in good condition, and we do not want to disturb it.

“If we make any changes, it will take a long time and we also need time to adapt,“ he told reporters at a PSM press conference here today.

Ilyas also said that so far, only one concert will be held at SNBJ this year, which is in May.

“In the future, there may be other concerts held, but no heavy structures will be allowed on the field, and the stadium will only be closed for 48 hours,“ he said.

Earlier, Ilyas also announced new charges for the parking lots at Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC) which are cheaper after being approved by the Policy Committee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

He said that the charge during the absence of an event will be as low as RM2 for the first three hours and RM5 for more than five hours.

“This decision was made after taking into account the public’s complaints regarding the previous charging rates which were more expensive and uneven according to the event,“ he said.