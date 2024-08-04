Nelly Korda extends LPGA Tour winning streak to four

AMERICAN star Nelly Korda continued her red-hot streak with a fourth victory in as many starts on the LPGA Tour, claiming the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards title by overwhelming Ireland’s Leona Maguire 4&3 in yesterday’s final.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it honestly. Such a whirlwind, the last three weeks – I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly,” said Korda, 25.

With her victory at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Korda became the first player to win four consecutive starts on the LPGA Tour since Lorena Ochoa in 2008, and the first American to do so since Nancy Lopez who won five consecutive starts in 1978. She is also the first American to win four of her first five starts in a season since the late Kathy Whitworth in 1969.

“I used to play in her event growing up, the Kathy Whitworth Invitational in Texas, and meeting her and getting to talk to her was always the highlight of my year. She was always so nice, so getting compared to Kathy Whitworth is a huge honour,” noted Korda, whose LPGA Tour title tally now stands at a dozen.

Following a short break, the LPGA Tour returns next week with the first Major of the 2024 season, The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. Korda will start as hot favourite and will be keen to add to her sole Major triumph at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Ominously for her rivals, Korda noted that she can still compete even when she’s not firing on all cylinders.

“Even when I’m really low on energy and everything, if I go out, do my thing, stay committed, stay in my own bubble, I can compete well at a good level,” shared Korda.

Having banked in USD300,000 for her latest win, Korda crossed the USD1 million mark in season earnings with USD1,224,216. Since her rookie season in 2017, she has amassed a total of USD10,161,489 in prizemoney and is ranked 25th on the LPGA Tour career money list.