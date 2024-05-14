KPDN seizes over 150 fake vehicle windscreens

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 153 vehicle windscreens, believed to be fake, through raids on four premises in Petaling Jaya and Kepong on May 9.

Its director-general of enforcement, Datuk Azman Adam in a statement today said the raids were conducted based on complaints lodged by representatives of registered trademark owners as well as due to KPDN preliminary intelligence.

“The results of further inspection on the premises involved (three in Petaling Jaya, one in Kepong) found 153 vehicle windscreens suspected of bearing counterfeit trademarks, which are offences under the Trademarks Act 2019 (Act 815),“ he said.

According to Azman, the total value of the fake windscreens is estimated at RM140,200 whereas all the windscreens along with some other business documents have been seized for investigation purposes.

Following this, the KPDN detained two men, aged 20 and 31, who claimed responsibility for the premises involved and are believed to have committed offences under (Trademarks Act 2019) Act 815.

Azman cautioned related parties not to engage in the sale of unauthorised goods, especially in relation to vehicle spare parts, which do not have the approval or permission of the registered trademark owners. He also reminded the public not to support the sale of such counterfeit goods.