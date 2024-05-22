Nelly Korda hangs tough to win Mizuho Americas Open

NELLY KORDA showed why she is the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings number one player with a gutsy victory at the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday, claiming her sixth title in her last seven starts on the LPGA Tour.

After a two-over-par opening nine at Liberty National Golf Club, it looked like victory might be out of reach for Korda. However, the American star dug deep and edged Australia’s Hannah Green by one shot to claim her 14th career LPGA Tour title.

Following rounds of 70, 68 and 65, Korda began the final round with a two-shot lead over Green, but the Australian immediately picked up a shot with a birdie on the first hole.

A see-saw battle ensued with Korda, Green and Japan’s Ayaka Furue tied for the lead at one stage on 11-under-par. As Furue fell back in the closing stages, Korda and Green matched each other shot for shot and headed to the par-four 18th hole tied on 14-under-par.

Green pulled her drive into the left rough and sent her approach shot into more rough, short of the left greenside bunker. The Australian pitched to about 15 feet and missed the par-saver, while Korda made a regulation par for the win.

“It was definitely a lot of back and forth. I felt like when one of us hit it really close or could take advantage of something on the back nine, the other hit it close too and made the putt,” said Korda, who picked up her second Major title last month at The Chevron Championship.

“It wasn’t my best stuff out there today, but I fought really hard on the back nine. It was just amazing to share the stage with Hannah. I consider her a pretty good friend out here, and it was a lot of fun going head-to-head against her,” added the 25-year-old.

Korda’s 274 total set a new tournament scoring record, beating the previous mark of 279 held by compatriots Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho at last year’s inaugural championship.

This was Korda’s eighth start on the 2024 LPGA Tour. With the victory, she becomes the first player since Inbee Park in 2013 to win six times in a single season and the first American to do so since Beth Daniel won seven in 1990.

Korda had earlier matched the LPGA Tour record of five wins in consecutive starts, achieving the feat at The Chevron Championship to join Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

This August, Korda will defend the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf event at Le Golf National.