KLANG: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh is optimistic that if Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Vice President Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayob is elected as the new leader of FAM, he can take the Harimau Malaya (national squad) to greater heights.

Hannah said that if Mohd Joehari is given the mandate to replace Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, it would indicate that he is a qualified candidate for the position and capable of fulfilling the responsibilities effectively.

“Datuk Joehari is our (the ministry’s) board member of Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, and I believe that if he is given the mandate (by the affiliates), it means he has earned their trust to lead.

“I am confident that Datuk Joehari, along with FAM’s Executive Committee, can take Harimau Malaya to the next level,“ she told reporters at the launch of the Under-19 squad for the U-19 T20 World Cup at Bayuemas Cricket Oval here today.

Yesterday, FAM Elections Committee chairman Prof Datuk Dr Abdullah Mohamad Said announced that Mohd Joehari is the sole candidate for the top position as nominations for the Executive Committee polls closed at 5.30 pm on Thursday (Jan 16).

The candidates list also revealed that the two current deputy presidents, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram, are set to retain their positions.

Hamidin, FAM president since 2018, previously announced that he would not seek re-election, paving the way for new leadership to elevate the association further.

Hannah also expressed hope that FAM’s election congress for the 2025-2029 term, scheduled for February 15, will not disrupt the ongoing establishment of the National Training Centre (NTC) in Putrajaya.

She highlighted that the government’s doubling of funds from RM15 million to RM30 million for the development of the Harimau Malaya would be closely monitored to ensure proper usage by the national football governing body.

“The additional RM15 million for Harimau Malaya was decided by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister. Further discussions will be held regarding the mode of payment and monitoring of the funds.

“It has been previously agreed that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will oversee the allocation announced by the Prime Minister,“ she said.