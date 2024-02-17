New Speedy Tigers head coach will be appointed soon: Subahan

MELAKA: The position of the national hockey team’s head coach will be filled as soon as possible and is expected to be before the month of Ramadan to ensure the national squad’s preparation for the 2024 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup runs smoothly, according to Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.

He said this was due to the new manager of the Speedy Tigers squad having a short period of just over a month and a half before the prestigious tournament begins on May 4.

“For the selection of the new head coach, it will be fully evaluated by the MHC Coaching Committee led by its chairman Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah, and I was informed that a meeting will be held on Feb 20. All applications for the position have been closed yesterday.

“This committee will review all applications from within and outside the country, and then shortlist candidates for consideration. Subsequently, they will undergo an interview process before the matter is brought to the executive committee meeting for opinions before the head coach is selected,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he had officiated the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Melaka Hockey Association, which was also attended by its new president Datuk Rais Yasin and MHC vice president Rogayah Mohamad.

Subahan said he was also informed that since the job application for the head coach position opened on Feb 6, MHC received many applications including from local and international candidates interested in managing the national squad.

“This is because they see the Malaysian hockey team as having potential and talented players who can be honed to go further, besides enjoying the harmonious atmosphere of the people in this country.

“Nevertheless, we need to appoint a coach quickly because we hope that during Ramadan they will start training either domestically or internationally to focus the team on the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,“ he said.

MHC advertised the vacancy notice for the new head coach position for the men’s team through the official MHC website on Feb 6 after A Arulselvaraj’s contract ended following the Speedy Tigers’ failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the meeting witnessed the election of the office bearers of the Melaka Hockey Association Executive Committee with the new president’s position held by Rais while his deputy is Datuk Shahdan Othman. The vice presidents are Azrul Effendy Bistamam, Mazlan Mohd Said, Shamsulharul Anuar, Borhan Mustafa, and Rogayah Mohamad.

Rais, meanwhile, said the Melaka Hockey Association is set to organise the Melaka Hockey League again this year after it was last held in 2018.

He that a meeting regarding the organisation of the league would be held soon, with the matches expected to take place in July or August.

“The league will involve various age groups and categories, including teams from schools in the state to club teams.

“However, we will first seek guidance from MHC to determine the appropriate dates for the organisation of the league,“ he said, addding that the association would also collaborate with the State Education Department and the Melaka Sports Council on the matter.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the facilities and hockey field at the MBMB Bukit Serindit Hockey Stadium will also be upgraded, involving a cost of RM5 million with an allocation approved by the federal government through the Public Works Department.-Bernama