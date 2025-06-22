KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions New Zealand retained their crown in style after overpowering Pakistan 6-2 in the final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup 2024-25 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The Black Sticks stamped their authority from the get-go, scoring the first in the sixth minute through Scott Cosslett’s penalty corner strike.

Sam Hiha doubled the lead with a field goal in the 15th minute before Dylan Thomas and Sean Findlay added two more in quick succession in the 17th and 18th minutes, to stun the Green Shirts.

Scott Boyde then added the fifth for New Zealand in the 27th minute before Pakistan managed to pull one back after the break through Zikriya Hayat’s field goal in the 36th minute.

Scott Cosslett scored the sixth goal for New Zealand in the 58th minute before Sufyan Khan added another for Pakistan a minute after.