Newcastle sign Wissa from Brentford to replace Isak

NEWCASTLE UNITED clinched the 55 million pounds ($74.30 million)signing of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa on Monday shortly after it was confirmed that their Sweden forward Alexander Isak had joined Liverpool for a British record transfer fee.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has been the number one target for Newcastle since it became clear that Isak wanted to move to Liverpool, which he did for 125 million pounds.

“Yoane is a player who we have admired for some time and we’re delighted to have him on board,“ Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output but also the crucial work he does for the team.”

Newcastle’s previous bids for Wissa had been rejected, prompting a stand-off between the player and Brentford.

Wissa scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances for Brentford after arriving from French club Lorient but has not featured this season as he held out for a move.

Last week he issued a statement via social media pleading with Brentford to allow him to join Newcastle.

Wissa, who had two years of his contract remaining at Brentford, will boost Newcastle’s attacking options after two of their three Premier League games this season ended 0-0.

“I’m really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League,“ he said.

“I’m very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I’ve got dreams, I’ve got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can’t wait to get started.”

While losing Isak is a blow, Newcastle have enjoyed a positive transfer window with Wissa the second striker to join after they paid a club-record fee for Germany international Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart on a six-year contract.

They also added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. - Reuters