PETALING JAYA: Will 2024/25 Malaysia Cup runner-up Sri Pahang follow in the footsteps of Perak FC, which withdrew from next season’s Super League competition?

This comes as the Tok Gajah squad’s status—whether they will continue competing in Malaysia’s premier football competition (M League)—remains uncertain.

When asked if Sri Pahang would still compete in next season’s Super League, Sri Pahang owner Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah said: “Next year I’ve asked to withdraw.”

Tengku Abdul Rahman said this during an interview with Astro Arena alongside the Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who also owns Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT), following the Malaysia Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Previously, there were claims that the East Coast team would not participate in next season’s Super League due to financial issues.

During the interview, Tengku Abdul Rahman also congratulated JDT for successfully defending their Malaysia Cup championship after defeating Sri Pahang 2-1.

“Congratulations to JDT, especially Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who has guided JDT for 12 years from a young age. I have followed Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s development and ideas. I can see the changes in tempo, quality, and this will further improve the national team,“ said Tengku Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Tunku Mahkota Ismail admitted to having mixed emotions after JDT successfully lifted the Malaysia Cup and created a new record by achieving a ‘quadruple hat-trick’—winning four trophies in one season for the third consecutive time.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail acknowledged feeling sad because legendary teams like Sri Pahang will no longer exist next year.

“For me, it’s a mixture of emotions because I am certainly happy with this achievement—30 trophies in 12 years. But there is also sadness because legendary teams like Pahang will no longer be around next year.”

“I hope that one day, God willing, Tengku Abdul Rahman might reconsider. But regardless, Tengku Abdul Rahman is my mentor. I have learned much from Tengku Abdul Rahman about how to administer and manage football.”

“So I will always appreciate Tengku Abdul Rahman’s sacrifices and will always seek his advice and guidance. Whatever happens, I wish Tengku Abdul Rahman all the best,“ said Tunku Mahkota Ismail.