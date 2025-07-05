No cause for alarm over Zii Jia, says NSC chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) says there is nothing to worry about the ‘strange’ actions of professional singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia, which raised questions after he shared several mysterious sketches on social media yesterday.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin said the council as well as Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh had contacted Lee Zii Jia’s team (Team LZJ) to ascertain why the player is behaving in such a startling manner.

The mysterious posts (apparently of disturbing images including a stitched-up figure holding a blood-stained needle) by Zii Jia has now attracted more than 131,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments, thus raising speculation about the meaning behind his sharing, including allegations that the 27-year-old may be facing personal or mental health problems or an internal crisis.

“They (Team LZJ) informed that there is nothing to worry about Zii Jia. Maybe Zii Jia out of curiosity and so on, posted the pictures, or he is interested in that kind of art.

“However, we are always open to help if his team needs help from NSC or the National Sports Institute (ISN),” Jefri said at the 2025 Athletes’ Day programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Jeffri at the same time rejected claims by some parties that the Kedah-born athlete is suffering from depression, besides insisting that NSC would continue to communicate with Team LZJ.

“His team and friends also do not see any indication that he has any mental or personal problems.

“In today’s generation, they might like that kind of art, right? So, let him express himself,” he said.

Zii Jia, currently ranked 27th in the world, is expected to return to action at the Japan Open, which will take place from July 15-20.

His ranking slipped outside the world’s top 20, having only played in two tournaments this year after injuring his right ankle at the World Tour Finals in December.