No issues if Harimau Malaya plans to ‘operate independently’ - AFC

THE Asian Football Confederation (AFC) does not foresee any issues arising if Harimau Malaya ‘operates independently’ in the future.

AFC secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor John said they are not against the idea as long as the national men’s football team remains under the jurisdiction of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“First of all, we need to see the report on how this project will be implemented. I use the term ‘project’ because everything that will be done must be under the control or responsibility of FAM. That’s why we need to look at the details first - who the management is, who makes the decisions, and how funds are allocated.

“Any project must be under the responsibility of FAM because they will be dealing with AFC, the International Football Federation (FIFA), or any other external bodies, and not other companies or management. The FAM secretary-general’s signature is what counts, not anyone else, as this is standard practice in terms of administration, structure and governance,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the 2025 AFC Medical Conference, which was also attended by the Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Dr K. Nagulendran here today.

Windsor noted that a similar approach was implemented when Malaysia hosted the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship, with the national youth squad managed by another body under the supervision of the late Tan Sri Elyas Omar, former Kuala Lumpur Mayor and president of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA).

Although it fell under FAM, he said the body was given the authority to select the coaches for the national youth team at that time.

“In fact, the Thailand football team was previously managed by another party led by a businesswoman, and not by the association or stakeholders,” he said.

He said the term “privatisation” used in previous media reports was not accurate as it should be better defined as a project.

Recently, in a social media post, Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail floated the idea of allowing the national team to operate separately, spelling out the proposed independent body’s organisational chart, system and role.

On the AFC Medical Conference, which will take place from July 21-25 next year, Windsor said it will discuss the latest injury data and information, including presentations on injury issues faced by players during the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, both held in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Nagulendran welcomed the event, especially as it will attract representatives from Southeast Asia in a year when Malaysia will host the ASEAN Summit 2025.