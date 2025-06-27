FROM Inter Miami's Lionel Messi facing former side Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid meeting Juventus and Chelsea taking on Benfica, AFP Sport looks ahead to the Club World Cup last 16.

Palmeiras v Botafogo

Saturday, June 28, in Philadelphia (1600 GMT)

All four Brazilian representatives reached the last 16 and at least one will be in the quarter-finals, as Palmeiras and Botafogo face each other. Botafogo are the reigning Brazilian and South American champions and beat European champions PSG on the way to qualifying from their group at Atletico Madrid's expense.

Sao Paulo side Palmeiras -- featuring Brazil prodigy and future Chelsea winger Estevao Willian -- won their group and are above Botafogo in the Brazilian league. However, Botafogo are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palmeiras, including the two legs of a Copa Libertadores last-16 tie last year.

Benfica v Chelsea

Saturday, June 28, in Charlotte (2000 GMT)

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea finished second in their group but avoided a strong Bayern Munich side by doing so, pitting them against Benfica. The Portuguese powerhouses, who boast veteran playmaker Angel Di Maria, edged the German giants in their final group game.

Benfica will believe they can upset their inconsistent Premier League opposition and former Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. New Chelsea striker Liam Delap is looking to continue adding to his tally after getting off the mark in the group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain v Inter Miami

Sunday, June 29, in Atlanta (1600 GMT)

Messi's Inter Miami were a surprise package in the group stage, beating Porto on their way to progressing to the last 16, but a late collapse against Palmeiras meant they finished second and must face the Argentine playmaker's former side PSG.

This season PSG ended a long wait to win the Champions League for the first time and Luis Enrique's side are expected to vanquish their MLS opponents, but Botafogo beat them in the group stage to prove they are not untouchable.

Flamengo v Bayern Munich

Sunday, June 29, in Miami (2000 GMT)

Brazilian side Flamengo stunned Chelsea in the group phase to claim top spot but must overcome the might of Vincent Kompany's Bayern if they are to progress.

With Harry Kane, Michael Olise and a Thomas Mueller looking to end his time at Bayern with a new trophy, the possession-hungry Bundesliga giants have as much firepower as anyone left in the tournament.

Highly rated Flamengo coach Filipe Luis has his work cut out to keep Bayern at bay.

Inter Milan v Fluminense

Monday, June 30, in Charlotte (1900 GMT)

Recent runners-up in the Champions League, Inter ground out wins over Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate to finish top of their group and will now hope to avoid becoming the latest European team to stumble against Brazilian opposition.

Fluminense, of Rio, held Borussia Dortmund en route to qualifying for this stage and will be full of motivation to claim a major scalp against Cristian Chivu's side.

Manchester City v Al Hilal

Monday, June 30, in Orlando (0100 Tuesday, July 1)

City come into the knockout phase in ominous form after being the only team at the tournament to win all three group games. They have scored 11 times in their last two matches, with a 5-2 destruction of Juventus coming after they put six past Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

A game against Al Hilal, the 2021 Asian champions, will give City no reason to be afraid, even if the Saudi club boast numerous former stars of leading European leagues, including Joao Cancelo.

Real Madrid v Juventus

Tuesday, July 1, in Miami (1900)

This is a clash between two traditional European titans who have met 21 times before. There have been two Champions League finals between the clubs, both won by Real.

A 5-2 defeat for Juventus against Manchester City suggests they may find the going tough against Madrid.

Real are adapting to life under a new coach in Xabi Alonso, who experimented with a three-man defence against Salzburg. He will hope to have Kylian Mbappe back after the Frenchman missed the group stage with illness.

Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey

Tuesday, July 1, in Atlanta (0100 Wednesday, July 2)

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has not held back on expressing his feelings about having to play in extreme heat at the tournament so he will be happy the game against Mexican side Monterrey is at the covered and air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite their complaints Dortmund have grown into the tournament. They face former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and a Monterrey team that has impressed, notably a creditable draw against Inter Milan.