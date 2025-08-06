BANGKOK: The Embassy of Malaysia in Thailand hosted a gathering for Malaysians abroad and local guests on Saturday to mark this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said while Aidiladha signified the values of sacrifice, devotion, and unity among Muslims worldwide, it also solemnly reflected to the duty and dedication carried out by the mission, in upholding Malaysia’s interests overseas.

The embassy also welcomed a visiting delegation from the Royal Military College (RMC), comprising 32 Putera cadets and five officers at the celebration.

The delegation, led by its Commandant, Brig Gen Shaiful Azuar Ariffin, is currently in Bangkok for a one-week student exchange programme with Thailand’s Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).

Bong noted that the visit offered RMC students a unique opportunity to experience Hari Raya celebration away from their families and friends.

“The celebration served not only as a religious gathering but also as a meaningful occasion to strengthen the bonds among Malaysians in Thailand,” he added.