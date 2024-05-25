Norza to step down after Olympics, Subramaniam named acting president

TAN Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria today announced that, he would step down as the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president at the next council meeting scheduled on Aug 24, just two-week after the Paris 2024 Olympics from July 26 to Aug 11.

He said BAM deputy president I Datuk V. Subramaniam would serve as the acting president until the annual general assembly (AGM) at the end current term in April to June, next year to elect new office bearers.

Mohamad Norza, who helmed BAM since 2017, previously announced wanting to relinquish his post in December, 2023, with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz named as his successor.

However, after being persuaded by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, he agreed to stay until Paris 2024.

“I remember last time when I said want to relinquish, I was frank as, there were a lot of political activities within the association. I am leaving prematurely before the term ends on 2025. To maintain stability and strengthen what we have at the moment, everyone accepts it has to be internal candidate (as acting president).

“I meant what I said, I have fulfil whatever promises I made, because I am not bigger than the institution. I have done enough to build where BAM is, now its for the council to think of the new guys ahead, because I got other things to do as well,” he said after BAM’s Council Meeting at Axiata Arena here, today.

He will remain as the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Asked on Tengku Zafrul’s candidacy as next president, he said it is up to the council members to decide.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam said he is ready to take up the heavy responsibilities left by Mohamad Norza in continuing the latter’s good work and efforts to further strengthen the national badminton governing body.

“Whether I want to contest (for presidency) in next election or not, we will discuss later. What is more important is, I want continue whatever work and plans left behind by president for BAM.

“I, the management team together with Tan Sri and secretary general (Datuk Kenny Goh), have been working with the sponsors like Petronas and Yonex all these while as we know each other. I don’t think there will be an issue, they will continue to support us,” he said.

Subramaniam has been involved with Selangor Badminton Association since 1988, before starting to serve BAM as vice president in 2007.

On March 2022, BAM signed it’s biggest sponsorship deal with Petronas for three-year period, on top of five-year sponsorship deal with well-known international badminton brand Yonex worth RM55 million in April 2021.

On other developments, BAM Council also agreed to implement performance based incentives for affiliates (state associations) and club accreditation system similar to Europe.