Nova aims for mixed doubles title before 2025 World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto is pushing his players to end their title drought this year, inspired by the success of Malaysia’s men’s and women’s doubles pairs.

With the 2025 World Championships in Paris approaching, Nova wants at least one victory from upcoming tournaments like the Japan Open or China Open. “Men’s and women’s doubles are doing well ... Only the mixed doubles (national squad) have yet to win a title this year,“ he said after a training session.

The Japan Open runs from July 15 to 20 in Tokyo, while the China Open follows from July 22 to 27 in Changzhou.

Malaysia’s badminton success this year includes Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s three titles (Badminton Asia Championships, Thailand Open, Singapore Open) and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun’s victories at the Indonesia Masters and Malaysia Masters. Women’s pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah also shone with a Thailand Open win and two runner-up finishes.

Nova noted improvements in top mixed pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei’s teamwork since reuniting in April. “Communication is good now, although their gameplay still hasn’t reached its full potential,“ he said. The duo, ranked world No. 4, helped Malaysia reach the Sudirman Cup quarter-finals.