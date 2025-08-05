Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cincinnati Masters, just weeks before the US Open begins. The decision comes exactly one year after his gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics. Tournament officials confirmed the news, leaving the 38-year-old Serb without any match practice since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic, a three-time Cincinnati champion, last won the title in 2023 after five previous final losses. His absence raises speculation about his readiness for the upcoming US Open. Meanwhile, world number one Sinner, who also skipped the Toronto Masters alongside Carlos Alcaraz, has already begun training in Cincinnati.

Sinner shared a lighthearted golf course selfie on social media, following his first practice session ahead of the tournament. With Djokovic out, the competition dynamics shift, potentially benefiting younger rivals like Sinner and Alcaraz. - AFP