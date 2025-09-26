Nur Aiman shifts focus to stage win at tougher Le Tour de Langkawi 2025

TERENGGANU Cycling Team rider Nur Aiman Rosli concedes that regaining the Asian jersey at the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi will be an extremely difficult task.

The 2023 Asian jersey winner anticipates a significantly tougher competition this year due to the participation of strong teams like XDS Astana.

He has therefore adjusted his personal target to focus on winning at least one stage of the prestigious race.

“This year, I think it will be difficult to win the Asian jersey because many teams are sending their pro riders,” he said after a team training session.

Nur Aiman noted that teams such as Astana are fielding three Asian riders, increasing the level of competition for the continental classification.

Having previously worn the Asian jersey, the national road cycling champion is now channelling his ambition towards a stage victory.

He revealed that he has formulated a specific strategy to enhance his chances of winning a stage in this year’s tour.

The rider has undertaken intensive physical and mental preparation, which included competing in high-speed races in China.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve been preparing myself,” he said, highlighting the value of his recent racing experience.

He expressed full confidence in his readiness for the event, stating his speed, mentality, and physical condition are all at a competitive level.