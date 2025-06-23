OCM’s Olympic House set for completion by 2028

THE new Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) headquarters, known as Olympic House, is expected to be completed by 2028.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohd Norza Zakaria said work on the RM97 million building is set to commence at the end of this year, pending approval from local authorities.

“I think, in terms of construction, it will take 36 months and involve two phases. The first phase is the main building, while the second phase includes a banquet hall and a hotel... we will do our best.

“We’ve already received the green light from Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh for the groundbreaking ceremony, which we hope to hold at the end of July. From there, we will begin the submission process to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to obtain the necessary building approval,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Olympic Day celebration at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

Also present were Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) chairman Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz and OCM deputy president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.

Mohd Norza also said that OCM will collaborate with PSM to expedite the construction of the Olympic House.

“Phase one can be accelerated, and it very much depends on this strategic collaboration.

“That is why it is important for all of us - OCM, PSM and all 58 national sports associations - to be aligned and follow the same timeline,“ he said.