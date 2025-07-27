One of the hardest, if not the hardest, Tours I've been in, says Pogacar

TADEJ POGACAR all but sealed his fourth Tour de France title on Saturday after surviving what he claims is one of the most brutal Tours he has ridden, leaving only Sunday's ride into Paris between him and another triumph in the world's greatest race.

The defending champion leads Jonas Vingegaard by 4:24 in the general classification heading into Stage 21, which will feature a spectacular finale with three climbs of the Butte Montmartre in the French capital — a twist on the traditional Champs-Elysees parade.

“Every year we say it’s the hardest Tour ever, but I know that this year’s Tour was something on another level,“ Pogacar told reporters after finishing Saturday’s 20th stage in the main bunch.

“Maybe one day we went a bit easier, but if you look at the power files throughout the whole Tour, it’s been really amazing and tough. Even today we almost went all out from start to finish.”

The 26-year-old, who previously won the race in 2020, 2021 and last year, said the gruelling route had tested the peloton to its limits.

“I must say that even though it was the hardest, one of the hardest Tours I ever did, I enjoyed it and had good shape and good legs. Really looking forward to the last day tomorrow,“ Pogacar, who has won 10 stages in the last two Tours, added.

After crossing the line on the penultimate stage, Pogacar, who on Friday said he was counting down the kilometres to Paris, hinted at a quick return to his bike despite three punishing weeks on the road.

“Monday, I travel home, Tuesday maybe I go on the bike. You never know — if I feel good, I do a bit of riding, stop for coffee and enjoy summer at home,“ he said with a smile.

Asked about a possible appearance at the Vuelta a Espana later this year, which could further cement his place among cycling's greatest in case of victory, Pogacar remained non-committal.

“We will decide a couple of days after the Tour, after everything is calm. Then we can make decisions for the next races,“ he said.

“I think it’s going to be tough to decide. Of course, I would like to go to the Vuelta. Every year I do the Tour and I would like to do the Vuelta one day also, yeah, we will see.”

World champion Pogacar has won the Tour three times, achieved a rare Giro-Tour double last year, and has already claimed victory in three of the five Monuments - the most prestigious one-day races - prompting comparisons with Belgian all-time great Eddy Merckx - REUTERS