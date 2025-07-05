Own goal propels Chelsea past Palmeiras, into CWC semis

A late own goal lifted Chelsea to a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday, sending the Premier League club to the Club World Cup semifinals.

An 83rd-minute shot by Chelsea's Malo Gusto from the right side deflected off Palmeiras defenders Richard Rios and Agustin Giay. Goalkeeper Weverton was unable to control the caroming ball before it went into the net.

Chelsea will play Fluminense on Tuesday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Brazilian side defeated Al Hilal 2-1 earlier on Friday.

Cole Palmer scored his first of the tournament in the 16th minute for Chelsea before Estevao, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, tied it in the 53rd minute.

Palmer had been criticized by the Chelsea fans for his lack of production despite leading the team in shots on goal during the tournament.

He proved his worth on the goal, taking a pass from Trevoh Chalobah and dribbling from just outside the box to 15 yards out before scoring with a left-footed strike.

But Chelsea fans didn't know whether to cheer or cry when Estevao tied it with a brilliant tight-angle shot for the equalizer.

He made a verbal agreement with Chelsea in May 2024 but was not permitted to move to England until he turned 18 on April 24, delaying his transfer to the current window. The clubs arranged that he would remain with Palmeiras until their tournament run ended.

Joao Pedro made his Chelsea debut in the 54th minute, two days after his signing from Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League was confirmed.

The Brazilian had 10 goals and six assists for Brighton last season.

While Palmeiras were desperate for the tying score, it was Chelsea who closed the match in style.

Weverton had to make saves on Noni Madueke in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, and soon after, Pedro got his first shot on target, though it stopped just before the final whistle.

Chelsea led in shots attempts (19-7) and shots on goal (6-2).

The Blues will face Fluminense without forward Liam Delap and defender Levi Colwill. Each drew his second yellow of the tournament to warrant a one-match suspension.