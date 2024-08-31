Para cyclist Yusof Hafizi faces uphill task at Paris 2024 Paralympics

THE success of securing two bronze medals in the men’s time trial C1 (physical disability) event at previous World Para-Cycling Championships does not guarantee the chances of national para-cycling ace, Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, to shine tomorrow.

Yusof Hafizi is expected to face challenges in repeating his previous magic at the 2022 and 2024 World Championships during the Paris 2024 Paralympics, as this competition combines classes C1 to C3 (physical disability).

His time of 1 minute 14.860 seconds (s) at the 2022 World Championships at the same venue for this Paralympic Games, the Velodrome Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, was better than his performance at the same championship in Rio de Janeiro last March, where he recorded 1:15.572s.

However, the cyclist from Kuala Kangsar’s timing is still far behind the world record holder for C1 from China, Li Zhangyu (1:08.347s), as well as the top contender in C2, Alexandre Leaute from France (1:08.358s), and New Zealand’s Briggs Devon, who holds the world record for the fastest time in the C3 category (1:05.529s).

Yusof Hafizi, who was eliminated in the qualifying round of the men’s 3,000-metre (m) individual pursuit event, will be accompanied by his teammate, Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan, in the men’s 1000m time trial C1-3 event tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the prowess of national para badminton player, Muhammad Fareez Anuar, stole the spotlight on the second day of the Malaysian contingent’s action.

After stunning second-seed Fang Jen-Yu of Taiwan, 21-14, 21-18 in Group B yesterday, the world number four player displayed an impressive comeback by defeating the world number three from Indonesia, Dheva Anrimusthi, 14-21, 21-19, 21-19, thus securing a spot in the semifinals.

Following his footsteps was defending champion Cheah Liek Hou, who easily brushed aside the challenge of Meril Loquette from France, 21-10, 21-16, in Group A.

Meanwhile, two national para archers, G. Daneshen and Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil, were eliminated from their respective events at Invalides.

Daneshen almost shocked the reigning Tokyo 2020 gold medallist, He Zihao from China, 142-144, thus ending his journey in the 1/16 elimination round of the men’s individual compound open event, while numb hands due to rainy weather affected Nur Jannaton’s shooting, leading to her 124-138 defeat to Sarita from India, in the same round of the women’s individual compound open event.

National swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful, who competed nervously due to the raucous cheers of spectators at the Paris La Defense Arena, finished the men’s 100m freestyle S5 (physical disability) final with a time of 1:16.60s.