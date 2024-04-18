Paralympics: Proposal to fit tracking device on athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) is considering fitting tracking devices on national athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, scheduled from Aug 28 to Sept 8, for security purposes.

PCM chairman Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin (pix) emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of Paralympic athletes, particularly in light of security concerns reported ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris (July 26 to Aug 11) and subsequent Paralympics.

“The purpose of installing this tracking device is to enable us to locate the position of each athlete in Paris. Sometimes, when an athlete finishes their event early, they may want to explore or shop.

“In case of any unforeseen circumstances, it would be crucial for us to be able to contact them,“ he stated following the closing ceremony of Camp 1 of the Rimau Emas programme at the Paralympic Centre of Excellence in Kampung Pandan here today.

However, Megat Shahriman noted that the proposal would require approval during the Pre-DRM (Pre-Delegation Registration Meetings) meeting in Paris this June, following deliberation at the Asian Paralympic Council (APC) meeting in Beijing last March.

“The safety of the athletes is our top priority, but we must also adhere to regulations. A decision on the implementation of this tracking device is expected to be announced approximately a month before the Games commence,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Camp 1 of the Rimau Emas programme, jointly organised by PCM and the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Education Department (JPWPKL), saw the participation of 45 students with special needs, 14 coaches, and 13 teacher-chaperones over a three-day period starting from Tuesday.

This camp is part of a series aimed at training students with special abilities who show potential in sports, providing them with early exposure to para sports events for future participation.

In the meantime, PCM secretary-general Datuk R. Subramaniam confirmed that 11 national athletes have qualified for the Paris Paralympics thus far, representing various events such as athletics, cycling, archery, swimming and powerlifting.