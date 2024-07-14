Paris 2024: Deputy CDM backs Hamidin amid criticism

PUTRAJAYA: Despite facing heavy criticism from netizens, Malaysia’s chef de mission to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, has received backing from his deputy, Datuk Nicol David.

With less than two weeks left before the 2024 Olympics officially opens, the former national squash queen praised Hamidin for his leadership of the national contingent.

“Datuk Hamidin is a true supporter of the team. And, I mean, everything happened and that’s in the past. But right now we want to focus on the Games.

“Everyone’s ready and raring to go. We are all geared up, set and strong. Now we just have to move forward,” she told reporters after being formally installed as the Heriot-Watt University Malaysia pro-chancellor at its graduation ceremony here today.

Among criticisms directed at Hamidin, who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) deputy president, was for his statement defending the original design of the national contingent’s official attire, which was generally disliked by sports fans on social media.

However, following mixed feedback on the previous tiger motif design, which was seen as not striking enough, OCM selected a new design featuring fiercer-looking tiger stripes on the official attire.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president has also been implicated in the crisis between Selangor FC and the Malaysian Football League (MFL), leading to calls for him to relinquish both his positions as FAM president and Malaysia’s CDM to Paris 2024.

Regarding her role as deputy CDM, Nicol said it has been nothing short of amazing since her appointment last year.

As the second-in-command of the national contingent, the former world champion said it had opened her eyes to so many different styles of sports and athletes, especially the way they train for the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

“It’s been a learning experience because I’ve only done my own sport and I’m in such a bubble when competing.

“And now my role is really at the Games where we are going to assist the athletes in any way, whether it’s from the Olympic community coming to the deputy CDM on any matters for logistics, transport, scheduling,” she said.

Meanwhile, she believes her installation as the Heriot-Watt University Malaysia pro-chancellor would open doors for many other athletes to realise their potential as leaders.

The 40-year-old hopes more athletes will see this as a big opportunity for them after their sporting careers, to contribute to student development.

Nicol assumed the role on May 17, succeeding physician Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood.