Elderly man dies in house fire in Ipoh

IPOH: A senior citizen died in a fire that destroyed his home in Lorong Tebing Tinggi 2, Kampung Tebing Tinggi, here early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the charred remains of the 61-year-old man were discovered in the kitchen area of the house.

He said the department received an emergency call at 2.35 am, prompting the dispatch of eight firefighters from the Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The house was found to be engulfed in flames, with about 90 per cent of the structure destroyed. The operations commander instructed the team to deploy the RECEO technique, using a 0.3-metre hose line with two water jets from the fire engine tank,” he said in a statement today.

“The victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

He said the firefighting operation ended at 5.44 am, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.