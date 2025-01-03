NATIONAL women’s doubles player Pearly Tan is focusing on physical training to build up her stamina for the Orleans Masters next week and All England from March 12-17.

According to Pearly, physical conditioning is crucial for her, especially since she and her partner, M. Thinaah, did not compete in any tournaments last month.

“For this month (February), I trained more on endurance. Hopefully, we can perform well in these two tournaments (Orleans Masters and All England).

“During training sessions, we also tried different strategies, and hopefully, they can be applied in these tournaments,” she told reporters recently.

Asked about their targets for the two competitions, Pearly said she and Thinaah have set their own goals but prefer to keep them private.

“Of course, we have specific targets, but we’ll keep them to ourselves and just do our best.

“As players, everyone wants to win, so we will give our best performance to avoid any regrets later on,” she added.