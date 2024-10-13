Pearly-Thinaah fizzle out in Artic Open final to Chinese pair

PETALING JAYA: There was no double joy for Malaysia after the country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, missed the opportunity to secure their second title of the year.

Seeded third, Pearly-Thinaah fell to reigning champions and top seeds Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning from China, 12-21, 17-21, in a match that lasted three-minutes shy of the hour mark.

With this win, Sheng Su-Tan Ning were able to exact revenge after going down to Pearly-Thinaah in last month’s 2024 Hong Kong Open final, losing 14-21, 14-21.

Sheng Shu-Tan Ning walked away with US$33,180 (about RM142,192) while the Malaysians earned US$15,960 (about RM68,396), as runner-up.

