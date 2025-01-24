Pearly-Thinaah march into Indonesia Masters semi-finals

MALAYSIA’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah have advanced to the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters after defeating Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in a match held at Istora Senayan here today.

World number seven Pearly-Thinaah delivered an impressive performance, overcoming the Japanese duo in straight sets, 21-16, 21-15, in a 48-minute battle to secure their spot in the next stage.

“I’m happy that we executed our strategy well,” said Thinaah after the match, adding that they were determined to maintain their momentum and positive spirit for the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Pearly emphasised their focus on improving communication and performance, aiming to deliver a stronger showing tomorrow and to strive for a place in the final.

Pearly-Thinaah are set to face South Korea’s Lee Yeon Woo-Lee Yu Lim, who earlier defeated Taiwan’s Chang Ching Hui-Yang Ching Tun 18-21, 21-13, 21-16.

In the men’s doubles event, Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also booked their semi-final slot after a hard-fought win over South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Kim Won Ho, with a 21-19, 21-15 victory in 41 minutes.

The pair will face fellow Malaysians Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, who secured their semi-final berth after defeating compatriots Wan Arif Shaharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King 21-15, 21-16.