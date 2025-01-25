Pearly-Thinaah power into Indonesia Masters final

TOP national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah turned on the style to beat South Koreans Lee Yeon Woo-Lee Yu Lim 21-19, 21-16 in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters at the Istora Senayan here today.

Despite disposing of the South Koreans in 52 minutes to check into their first final of the year, Thinaah commented: “Quite pleased, but still some areas that need to be improved on”.

Thinaah also thanked the Indonesian crowd for backing them and spurring them on to victory.

Pearly, meanwhile, admitted that their performance level dipped a little in the second game but, fortunately for them, they managed to regain the momentum and book a spot in tomorrow’s final.

For the second-seeded Malaysians, this will be their first final appearance for this year, having crashed out in this season’s first two Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour tournaments - in the first round of the Malaysia Open and semi-finals of the India Open.

In tomorrow’s final, Pearly-Thinaah will meet another South Korean pair - Kim Hye Jeong dan Kong Hee Yong, who took 55 minutes to oust China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian 21-17, 22-20 in the other semi-final.