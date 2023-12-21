Perak FC eyeing foreign strikers to strengthen team next season

IPOH: Perak FC intend to sign more imports, especially in attack, to further strengthen the team for next season's Malaysia League (M-League) campaign, which is expected to kick off in April.

Perak FC head coach Yusri Che Lah (pix) said that is the most critical - and problematic - area of the team this season.

“We are not limiting our scope in looking for foreign strikers. They could be from the South American, European, African or Asian continent. If they (the strikers) are good, meet our criteria and we have sufficient budget, we will sign them.

“We have been given nine slots for foreign players, right now we already have five (players). So, we may still sign one or two more foreign players,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

This season, Perak finished 11th in the 14-team Super League standings and also reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup.

The former national player said they will retain all five imports currently with the team as their contracts will only end in December 2024.

Yusri also said that he has identified several players to be loaned out to enable them to improve and get more playing time.

He added that the list was sent to the team management in November.

“We can’t discard them (the players) because they are still contracted to the team and we need to give them a chance to improve. so, I think this is a win-win situation for everyone.

“For example, in terms of the team, the loan move will enable us to sign new players while, for the players, it allows them to improve themselves and, if successful, they will be called up to strengthen the team,” he said. -Bernama