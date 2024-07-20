Perak stun defending champion Pahang 4-1 to lift National Five-a-Side hockey title

KUALA LUMPUR: Newcomers Perak clinched the third edition of the National Five-a-Side Hockey Championships after convincingly beating defending champion Pahang 4-1 in the final played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Despite making their debut in the championship, the Perak squad under head coach Muhammad Husaini Mohd Husin produced a superior performance right from the start, pushing Pahang into their own half and taking the lead as early as the third minute through Mohamad Ashran Hamsani.

Boosted by the early lead, Perak played with a lot of confidence and a spellbounding three-minute spell saw the Silver state 4-0 up, leaving Pahang in a daze when Azmilmuizzuddin Misron (12’), Mohamad Ashran (13’) and Muhammad Fahmi Khalid (14’) scored in quick succession.

Pahang’s consolation goal came five minutes before the final whistle through Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini’s effort.

As the champion, Perak were awarded RM5,000 cash, medals and a trophy while Pahang received RM3,000 and medals as the runner-up.

“Despite participating in the championships for the first time and playing against the defending champion, a high level of commitment and dedication led to the success of the team. The players in the squad have the potential to go far in their career,” said Muhammad Husaini after the match here today.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, PDRM were crowned as the champion after beating Kuala Lumpur (KL) 3-1 at the same venue.

PDRM scored through Nurul Najihah Mansur (3rd min), Wan Norfaiezah Md Saluti (11th min) and Norazlin Sumantri (18th min), while KL’s only goal of the match was scored by Nur Zafirah Aziz in the 12th minute.