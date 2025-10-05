Petaling district wins 15th consecutive SUKSES championship title

THE Petaling District successfully defended its championship title at the 15th Selangor Sports Championship (SUKSES), maintaining an unbroken winning streak for the fifteenth consecutive time since the tournament’s inception in 1995.

The Petaling contingent secured a total of 91 medals, consisting of 42 gold, 28 silver, and 21 bronze.

Klang District finished as runner-up with 21 gold, 26 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

Sepang District claimed third place with 14 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi presented the victory trophy during the closing ceremony at Hamzah Hall in the Royal Klang City Council.

The championship ran from September 17 until today and featured competition across eleven sports.

Kuala Selangor athlete Muhamad Daniel Haqiem Azman, aged 20, was named the tournament’s best male athlete.

Petaling athlete Sasha Alyssa Philip, aged 16, received the best female athlete award.

Both athletes were awarded RM1,000 each for their outstanding performances.

Muhamad Daniel Haqiem won two gold medals during the competition.

Sasha Alyssa secured three gold medals in her events.

The sports contested included lawn bowl, taekwondo, sepak takraw, netball, rugby, pencak silat, athletics, basketball, volleyball, archery, and table tennis.

A total of 401 medals were awarded across 121 sporting events.

Most events were held in the Klang district, with five sports taking place in Shah Alam.

The Shah Alam venues hosted lawn bowl, sepak takraw, netball, rugby, and volleyball.

This edition of SUKSES brought together more than 2,300 athletes under 20 years old.

Athletes were accommodated in Klang throughout the tournament duration.

The competition format mirrors that of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA), providing early exposure and preparation for Selangor athletes. – Bernama