Petra Kvitova bids emotional farewell at Wimbledon with no regrets

PETRA KVITOVA closed a memorable chapter of her career with an emotional farewell at Wimbledon, bowing out in the first round to Emma Navarro but insisting she had no regrets. The two-time champion, who announced her retirement last month, fought back tears as she received a standing ovation from the Court One crowd after a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

The 35-year-old Czech, now ranked 572, returned from maternity leave earlier this year but struggled to balance motherhood with the demands of professional tennis. “I am sure,“ she said when asked if retirement was the right decision. “Did you see it today? My body, it’s not in good shape anymore. The motivation is different than before. That’s life, I would say.”

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, called the tournament “the best in the world” and said it shaped her career and personality. “This place holds the best memories I could wish for. I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon,“ she said, her voice breaking. “I will miss it for sure, but I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Her final press conference was a mix of laughter and nostalgia. She even jokingly announced it as her “last, final” media session over the intercom. Reflecting on her triumphs, she recalled the happiness of lifting the trophy and the nerves of early press conferences. “My English wasn’t in a good place either,“ she laughed.

Wimbledon also holds personal significance—she got engaged to coach Jiri Vanek on Centre Court in 2022. “It means everything to me,“ she said. Before leaving, she blew a kiss to her family, ending a storied career with grace.