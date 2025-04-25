THE presence of pickleball has created waves in the country’s sports arena and provides a new option for the community to venture into the sport, which is growing worldwide.

Following an increase in the availability of facilities, pickleball has the potential to develop into an alternative to traditional racket sports, especially since the sport is seen as more fun and easily accessible to all levels of society.

Therefore, it is not surprising that there are a few parties on social media, especially fans of other racket sports such as badminton and tennis, who are ‘less happy’ with the presence of this sport.

Their concerns may be well-founded as it is believed that parties who play pickleball or owners of sports facilities are transforming the traditional racket courts into courts for pickleball, a sport from the United States.

Despite the annoyance of a few fans, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam said the public should celebrate the sport which is considered to be still in its infancy in the country.

He does not understand the perception of some parties who view pickleball as a threat to badminton.

He said badminton and tennis are two different sports, and as such this concern should not arise.

“This is interesting because badminton is a very tedious game and pickleball is not such, right? Badminton is badminton. Pickleball is pickleball.

“In the future, there could be many new sports but I don’t see how it’s a threat to badminton... and nothing is wrong. I welcome all sports because, I would say, it is the only thing or entity which keeps people united,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Lawn Tennis Association honorary secretary Maria Fauzana Ghazali admitted that pickleball somewhat poses a ‘threat’ to the development of tennis talent in the country.

Maria said the popularity of pickleball is undeniable since the sport is easy for all ages to play.

“Pickleball is a sport that people can pick up (learn) quickly. Like tennis, if you play it from a young age, it is a bit difficult.

“So (tennis lovers) are afraid when things like this happen, (that) people will focus more on pickleball. Maybe it is a threat in terms of talent, but in other aspects, I think it is okay,” she said.

However, Maria, who is also an executive member of the Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia, said the public should welcome the presence of pickleball since it is also an option to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We have to celebrate (pickleball) because everyone can play. Why do we want to stop them? This is one of the ways people take care of their health,” she added.

Meanwhile, local sports analyst Mohd Sadek Mustafa said pickleball provides opportunities for people, especially the new generation, to be active in sports.

Not only that, he is optimistic that pickleball can provide many benefits to the community and the sports industry in the country, especially in terms of helping the nation’s economic growth through marketing and sports equipment.

The Universiti Teknologi Mara lecturer also does not see pickleball threatening the position of other racket sports.

“There should be no problem with long-established racket sports such as badminton and tennis continuing to be popular.

“This is because from a marketing aspect, these sports (badminton and tennis) have developed so widely. Therefore, it (pickleball) will not interfere with existing sports,” he added.