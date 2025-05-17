KOTA BHARU: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will ban any team that fails to settle player salary arrears from participating in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL).

FAM vice president Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail said the association views the issue of salary arrears involving futsal players seriously.

“We admit that the MPFL competition also faces the same issues as the Malaysian Football League, but the percentage of teams involved in arrears in the MPFL is not large.

“FAM will obtain information regarding salary problems reported by players if there are clubs or teams in the MPFL that have not paid or settled their salary arrears,“ he told reporters after officiating the Jersey Launching Ceremony and Introducing the Kelantan Futsal Team (Kelantan FT) Players, here today.

Rosmadi, also the chairman of FAM’s Futsal and Beach Football Committee, stressed that FAM will continue to emphasise the issue of salary arrears and block any team or club that fails to settle player salaries from playing in the MPFL next season.

“I understand from the FAM secretariat that there are teams that are trying to settle their salary arrears. Clubs and teams need to spend according to their respective financial capabilities, and should prioritise players who are suitable for that capability,“ he said.