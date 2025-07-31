  1. Sport

Popovici eyes beach holiday after world swim sprint double win

theSun Sport
  • 2025-07-31 10:05 PM
Gold medallist Romania’s swimmer David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men’s 100m freestyle swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 31, 2025. - Oli SCARFF / AFPGold medallist Romania’s swimmer David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men’s 100m freestyle swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 31, 2025. - Oli SCARFF / AFP

DAVID Popovici is ready for a well-earned beach holiday after completing a sprint double at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The 20-year-old Romanian secured gold in the 100m freestyle with a championship-record time of 46.51 seconds, adding to his 200m freestyle victory earlier in the week.

Popovici outpaced American Jack Alexy (46.92) and Australia’s Kyle Chalmers (47.17) in a highly anticipated showdown. Despite his dominance, he admitted struggling with self-doubt before the competition. “I’ve been thinking about the Olympics every day since I was 10, no exaggeration,“ he said. “But once I did that, I came to the realisation that nothing changes, my life doesn’t change.”

Now, the double world champion and Olympic gold medallist is looking forward to relaxation. “Have a great big holiday on the beach, lying on my back, drinking whatever I want to drink,“ Popovici said. “Just enjoying life a little. And driving my fast car on some really nice, picturesque roads.”

The final lacked world record holder Pan Zhanle, who failed to qualify after finishing 10th in the semifinals. The Chinese swimmer admitted he “wasn’t in good shape” following an early exit in the 200m freestyle. - AFP