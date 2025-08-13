THE Premier League Trophy is coming to Kuala Lumpur this August, and Guinness is inviting eligible Premier League fans to be part of a moment that will go down in football history.

From 22 to 24 August 2025, the iconic Trophy will be on display at Pavilion KL. On the first day, Friday, 22 August, Guinness is assembling a ceremonial Guard of Honour to welcome the Trophy’s arrival, and they’re looking for 100 passionate individuals to lead the way.

“In our second year as a Premier League sponsor, we’re honoured to bring a piece of that magic to those who usually cheer from behind a screen. Football has a unique way of creating connections between friends, families, strangers at the bar, and even fans of rival clubs.

Some follow the game, others follow the people who love it. Recruiting 100 Guards of Honour is our tribute to all of them,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia

The Guard of Honour is a long-standing tradition in football. A moment where players, legends, or symbols of the game are welcomed with pride and respect. In this case, it’s the fans who take centre stage.