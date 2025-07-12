PSG coach Luis Enrique warns against complacency in Club World Cup final

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN coach Luis Enrique on Friday urged his team to round off the best season in the club’s history by winning the Club World Cup, but warned not to expect Sunday’s final against Chelsea to be a “simple formality”.

“This is absolutely not going to be a simple formality,“ the Spanish coach insisted, refusing to accept that PSG are necessarily overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium despite their fearsome form.

“I have analysed Chelsea. They have a great squad. Enzo Maresca is doing a great job and I really like what he is doing,“ Luis Enrique said. “They are a very complete team.”

PSG can complete a remarkable clean sweep of trophies with victory, having won a French league and cup double before claiming the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history at the end of May.

“We want to finish this historic season in the best possible way,“ said the former Barcelona coach.

“Now we must open the next chapter, win more major trophies. We want to make more history by winning on Sunday.”

PSG were spellbinding at times in their 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in the semi-finals and also put four goals past Atletico Madrid and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami during the competition.

“But we have to win this game to round things off. However, in a final there is always a winner and a loser, and that doesn’t mean the loser has necessarily done anything wrong,“ Luis Enrique added.

“We will lose again at some point, because that is what happens in top-level football, but I think the path is clear for everyone.”

This is the first edition of the 32-team Club World Cup, and whoever wins on Sunday will be world champions for four years, with the next tournament scheduled to take place in 2029.

“We are aware of the importance of this match, that it is a golden opportunity to be in a World Cup final,“ said captain Marquinhos.

“This only happens every four years, and we don’t know where we will be in four years.” - AFP