PSG fined €148k by UEFA for fan misconduct in Champions League final

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (PSG) have been fined €148,000 by UEFA following fan misconduct during their Champions League final victory against Inter Milan in May. The European governing body confirmed the penalties on Thursday, citing multiple violations by supporters.

The French club, which dominated Inter 5-0 at Munich’s Allianz Arena, faced charges including a pitch invasion, fireworks, object-throwing, property damage, and the display of an inappropriate message. Thousands of PSG fans stormed the field after the final whistle, celebrating their first-ever Champions League title. Stewards struggled to contain the surge of supporters, particularly from behind the goal areas.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body imposed the fines, with the heaviest penalties linked to the pitch invasion and pyrotechnic use. Additionally, PSG received a one-match ban on away ticket sales, suspended for two years. - Reuters