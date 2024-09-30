PUBG Mobile and TEKKEN 8 unite for epic crossover event

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the world's most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TEKKEN 8, the latest instalment in the legendary fighting game series.

Starting today until October 31st, this electrifying collaboration introduces a themed prize path event that seamlessly blends the intense world of PUBG MOBILE with the iconic fighters of TEKKEN 8, bringing a new level of excitement to the battlegrounds. PUBG MOBILE players can look forward to acquiring character sets for fan favourite TEKKEN fighters via the Prize Path, including Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and Nina Williams. These character sets will allow players to embody these legendary fighters as they battle for victory.

The collaboration also introduces a range of new Emotes, including the TEKKEN 8 Collaboration Entry Emote and the Victory Results Emote, perfect for celebrating triumphs in style, and a specially designed Jin Kazama-themed PP-19 Bizon skin, perfect for those players looking to make a statement.

Throughout the collaboration, players can also collect various TEKKEN 8-themed items via the Prize Path, such as collaboration graffiti, space gifts (including a special Jin vs Kazuya edition), avatar, and avatar frame. These all serve as the perfect way for players to showcase their love for both PUBG MOBILE and TEKKEN 8.