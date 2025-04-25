PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Sports Complex that will soon be built will boost athlete development in the Federal Territories and strengthen the national sports ecosystem.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the suggestion to build the complex was well received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and that currently, she was holding discussions with stakeholders to make it a success.

“We started considering it after we returned from the Sarawak Malaysia Games (SUKMA), we saw the performance of our Federal Territories athletes were very encouraging.

“So, based on that, we had a discussion at the senior management level and came up with the idea to build a sports complex with Putrajaya being the ideal location,” she told reporters atter presenting MADANI aid worth RM278,000 to 27 sports bodies based in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya here today.

She added that the complex would focus on high performance sports and would help every national and Federal Territories athlete, and that facilities at the complex were being fine-tuned with some stakeholders in the sports field.

“We will sit down with the Prime Minister’s Department’s Public-Private Partnership Unit and discuss the matter further,” she said.

Zaliha had said in her speech earlier that she had instructed the Federal Territories Sports Council to introduce a star ranking system for sports bodies in the Federal Territories to ensure that they are managed well.

The elements considered for assessment in the ranking system include document management and governance, efficient financial management and achievements and successes at the national or international level.

“Insya-Allah, I’m confident with this ranking system, sports bodies will be more competitive and disciplined to ensure the best governance to ensure that performance in the Federal Territories remain at an excellent level,” she added.