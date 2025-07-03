Reaction to death of Liverpool and Portugal player Jota

FOLLOWING are quotes and reaction to the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain on Thursday:

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP

“This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

“Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much!”

PORTUGAL PRIME MINISTER LUIS MONTENEGRO

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

PORTUGAL AND AL-NASSR PLAYER CRISTIANO RONALDO

“It doesn’t make sense. We were together just recently in the national team, and you just got married.

“To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We’ll all miss you.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN STEVEN GERRARD

“RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”

LA LAKERS PLAYER AND LIVERPOOL MINORITY OWNER LEBRON JAMES

“My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“There are millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, non fans, who will also be shocked by this.

“It is devastating, and it is really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends, for his family.”

PRESIDENT OF THE PORTUGUESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION PEDRO PROENCA

“Portuguese football is devastated. The Portuguese federation, this generation of players are mourning. Diogo was what we all want to be, was a reference for Portuguese football, was a talent of his generation...”

22-TIMES TENNIS GRAND SLAM CHAMPION RAFA NADAL

“What sad and painful news. All my love, affection and support go out to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.”

PREMIER LEAGUE

“Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time.

“Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

“We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves.

“The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER JAMIE CARRAGHER

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

PORTUGAL AND AL-HILAL MIDFIELDER RUBEN NEVES

“They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you.”

LIVERPOOL PLAYER DARWIN NUNEZ

“There are no words of consolation for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

“I send all my strength to his family, from wherever he is I am sure he will always be with you, especially to his wife and his three children.”

EUROPEAN SOCCER GOVERNING BODY UEFA PRESIDENT ALEKSANDER CEFERIN

“Just three weeks ago, I had the honour of presenting Diogo Jota with a medal after the UEFA Nations League final – a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow.

“His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten.”

FC PORTO

“FC Porto is in mourning.

“It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks.

“Rest in peace.”

PENAFIEL FC, PORTUGUESE CLUB WHERE ANDRE SILVA PLAYED

“Penafiel expresses its deepest condolences for the tragic death of Andre Silva and his brother Diogo Jota... The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation.

“At this difficult time, Futebol Clube Penafiel extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared moments of life and passion for sport with Andre and Diogo.

“The club will declare official mourning and will pay tribute at its upcoming sporting events. Rest in peace.”