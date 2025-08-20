HONG KONG: Cristiano Ronaldo was given a hero’s welcome Tuesday as he played a pivotal role for Saudi side Al Nassr in Hong Kong -- where great rival Lionel Messi became public enemy number one last year for failing to play.

The 40-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace Ronaldo got an assist in a 2-1 Saudi Super Cup win over Al Ittihad, who had French veteran Karim Benzema up front.

“Ronaldo, Ronaldo,“ rang out from the moment that he came out to warm up on a sweltering and damp evening in southern China, where several pitch invaders unsuccessfully tried to get to the superstar at the end.

Cheers went up every time that the Portuguese captain, wearing his trademark number seven shirt, touched the ball.

It was all a far cry from the rabid reaction Messi sparked when he remained on the bench for an Inter Miami friendly at the same Hong Kong Stadium in February last year.

The Argentine wizard’s no-show drew boos and calls for refunds from thousands of fans who had paid large sums to see the World Cup-winning captain play.

The 38-year-old said he was injured but that failed to quell a spectacular fallout that saw China cancel two friendly matches featuring Argentina.

Some nationalist politicians and outlets in China interpreted Messi’s absence -- and his subsequent appearance at a similar match in Japan -- as a snub.

Messi and Ronaldo have duelled it out for more than 15 years for the unofficial title of best player in the world, although the Argentine is generally regarded to have got the upper hand in recent years.

Both remain massively popular and marketable even in the twilight of their careers, with fans camping outside Ronaldo’s hotel in Hong Kong to catch a glimpse of him.

Some even booked rooms in his hotel and a museum dedicated to him opened in the city last month.

Local media said that Ronaldo was “emotional” when told during a brief appearance there this week about the local interest, especially from younger fans.

“This means more to me than any trophy,“ he was quoted as saying.

Pitch invaders

Former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane put Al Nassr ahead before Al Ittihad struck back soon after.

Mane was sent off after 25 minutes following a VAR review.

Ronaldo had a couple of sniffs at goal six minutes before the break but was denied on both occasions, then he fizzed a free-kick narrowly over the bar.

He set up the winner, pulling clear of the Al Ittihad defence and squaring it for fellow Portuguese Joao Felix, the new signing from Chelsea, to slot in.

A young fan with a “7 Ronaldo” shirt invaded the pitch as the veteran was subbed off in the last minute but security foiled the youngster’s attempt to get a selfie with him.

Two more young fans were wrestled to the ground after the final whistle when they invaded the pitch and made a beeline for Ronaldo. - AFP